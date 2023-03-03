Shell Asset Management Co. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,093,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,353,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $140.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

