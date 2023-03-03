Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.3 %

China Yuchai International Profile

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.