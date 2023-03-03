Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 859.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,004 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 399.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 464,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 371,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 23.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 183,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA upgraded LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

LexinFintech Stock Up 1.4 %

LexinFintech Profile

Shares of LX opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.