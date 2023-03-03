Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $96,000 in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 76.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

NYSE:WMK opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $95.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

About Weis Markets

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.