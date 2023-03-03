Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

