Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Primoris Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Primoris Services by 568.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.