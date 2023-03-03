Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

