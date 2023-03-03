Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

