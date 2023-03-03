Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at $41,457,323.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,457,323.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,033 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,277,700.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,497 shares of company stock worth $518,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE/MAX Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, Stephens cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.91 million, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.