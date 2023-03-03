Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 234.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.00 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

