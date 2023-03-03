Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Articles

