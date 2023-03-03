Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

OGE opened at $35.61 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.