Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $4.56 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

