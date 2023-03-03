Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 582,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 340,596 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.72. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,478.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

