Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,062 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $707.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.96. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

