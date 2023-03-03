Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,492 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in American Public Education by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of APEI opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

