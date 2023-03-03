Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 275 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Establishment Labs by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.03. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

