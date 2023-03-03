Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 33,833 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,833 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 19.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 187.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 100.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RFP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

