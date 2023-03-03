Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,459 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

Get FIGS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.