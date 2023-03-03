Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,781 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

