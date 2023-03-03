Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 380 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

CASH opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

