Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,829 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 150.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $217.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.51. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

ALTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

