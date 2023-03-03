Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,200 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,776,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after acquiring an additional 565,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after acquiring an additional 83,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,520,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 161,472 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $343,824.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,500.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $343,824.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 789,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,500.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NG opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

