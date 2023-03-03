Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 446 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ATLC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $463.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Atlanticus news, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David G. Hanna purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

