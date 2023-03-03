Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 454 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Jackson Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after buying an additional 876,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jackson Financial by 517.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 830,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE JXN opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.