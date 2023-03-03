Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 641 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZTA. B. Riley cut their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.