Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 704 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NETGEAR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $647,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTGR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock worth $91,232. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

