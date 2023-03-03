Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 793 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

VCYT stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.44. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,937 shares of company stock worth $2,564,142. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.