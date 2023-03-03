Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 827 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $734,852.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,679,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,017,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $734,852.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,020.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,240,903 shares of company stock worth $38,500,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

FNA opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

