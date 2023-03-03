Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 945 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of EVBG opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

