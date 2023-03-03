Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHAB stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHAB. UBS Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

