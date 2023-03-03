Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $47.98 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

