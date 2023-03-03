Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 698.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 58,185 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.