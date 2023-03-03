Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.61 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 129.90%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.