Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 11.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 149,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SUM opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

