Suzanne L. Helen Sells 4,250 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $103.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

