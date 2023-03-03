Suzanne L. Helen Sells 4,250 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mohawk Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $103.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.
Mohawk Industries Company Profile
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
Featured Articles
