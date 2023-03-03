SVB Securities Downgrades Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Market Perform

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Aptinyx stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

