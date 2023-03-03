Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki Sells 378,254 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,330,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,769,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48.

Tellurian Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $862.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Tellurian by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Tellurian by 23.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 20.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TELL. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

