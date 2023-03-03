Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 110119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,670 shares of company stock valued at $20,017,517. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.