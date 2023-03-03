The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

BNS stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

