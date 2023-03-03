The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $4,037,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Beauty Health by 35,742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Beauty Health by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,164,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Beauty Health Trading Up 2.8 %

About Beauty Health

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.