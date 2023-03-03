The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $22,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

