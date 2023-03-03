THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

NYSE:THO opened at $92.53 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

