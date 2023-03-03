Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $263,000 Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 553.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $91,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 1.2 %

About HUTCHMED

HCM stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.