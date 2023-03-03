Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,708 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 16.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 39,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Middlesex Water stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $109.51.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

