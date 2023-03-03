Trevor I. Mihalik Sells 2,306 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s payout ratio is 69.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.