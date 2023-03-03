Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

NYSE:TREX opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 27,936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after buying an additional 1,424,191 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 710,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

