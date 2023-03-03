Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $64.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Trex by 36,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.