U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,550 shares of company stock valued at $756,318. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 76.44%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

