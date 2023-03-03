Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 64,458 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

